UPDATE: Eastbourne woman taken to hospital after three-car crash

Two women including one from Eastbourne were taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars yesterday evening (Wednesday, November 30).

Emergency services were called to the A2100 London Road, Battle, at Virgins Lane at 5.55pm after a black Jeep Cherokee and a white Audi TT travelling south and a grey Renault Megane travelling north crashed.

The drivers of the Audi, the 59-year-old Eastbourne woman, and the Renault, a 50-year-old woman from Hurst Green, were both taken by ambulance to the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, with fractures, bruising and whiplash injuries.

The Jeep driver, a 73-year-old man from Pennsylvania, USA, and his passengers – a 71-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, a 76-year-old-woman from Hornsea, Yorkshire, and an 84-year-old man from Beverley, Yorkshire – were all unhurt.

The A2100 was closed to traffic for two-and-a-half hours while the incident was dealt with.

Battle and Hastings firefighters made the area safe after five litres of oil was spilt on the road.

Anyone who saw what happened or noticed any of the vehicles being driven shortly before the crash is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1160 of 30/11.

