UPDATE: Eastbourne power cut

Contractors worked late into the night yesterday (Wednesday) to repair underground electricity cables following power cuts in Eastbourne town centre.

Part of the fault was identified as a burnt out cable at the top end of Grove Road outside the former police station.

Workmen had to dig up the pavement and make urgent repairs to avoid any further power cuts and contractors also dealt with another underground electricity issue in Terminus Road.

Businesses in Grove Road and Terminus Road including the Arndale Centre were forced to close their doors on Wednesday morning because of the fault and hundreds of homes were also left without electricity.

Power was eventually restored mid-afternoon.