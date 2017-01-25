Update: Eastbourne police continue investigating spate of tyre slashings

Police in Eastbourne are continuing to investigate the spate of tyre slashings that have taken place in the Motcombe area.

The last reported offence was in Salehurst Road on the night of Friday, January 20-21.

This location is slightly further from where the majority of offences have occurred, but police say it is linked to the investigation.

Sergeant John Williams said, “There are police patrols in the area at all times of the day and night with a mix of uniformed police officers and PCSOs.

“Plain-clothed officers are also patrolling the area at night in an effort to capture the offender in the act.

“We have also installed infa-red CCTV cameras in the area and footage is reviewed as appropriate.

“Officers, when justified, have used their powers of stop and search to see if they can identify the offender in possession of a knife.

“There have been no other crimes linked to this series of damages such as threatening behaviour or attacks with a bladed article.

“Officers by their mere presence and interventions have stopped unrelated crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

“Officers are actively speaking to local residents and other agencies to try to build the intelligence picture to identify the likely suspect.

“If residents see suspicious activity, particularly a suspect tampering with car wheels, we ask that they call us on the 999 system at the time and quote operation Bargate.

“If residents find their car tyres slashed in the morning we need to have this reported as soon as possible on the 101 or email facility with Sussex police, again quoting Operation Bargate.”