UPDATE: Community comes together after major Hailsham blaze

Crews from fire stations across East Sussex have been fighting a blaze which consumed a timber storage unit in Hailsham overnight.

As of 8am this morning three fire engines, the water carrier and an aerial ladder platform remained at the scene on Diplocks Way.

The road was still reported as closed at 10am.

Teams from Herstmonceux, Eastbourne, Pevensey, Bexhill’s Command Support Unit, Seaford, Heathfield, Uckfield, Preston Circus and Barcombe attended, some as relief crews, after the alarm was raised at 9.47pm last night (Tuesday).

The eight-30 metre two-storey industrial storage building contained interlocking cabins, the property of Bexhill-based company Skinners’ Sheds.

There were no reports of injuries although crews warned residents and neighbouring workers to stay away from the site in case of smoke inhalation.

Skinners’ Sheds’ senior manager Natalie Kelly said the company was still counting the cost of the materials destroyed.

She said: “Each cabin is valued at between £3,000-£4,000 so it’s a big loss.

“I want to say a huge thank you to firecrews, police and all the people who helped. They were absolutely fantastic.

“One man with a fork lift truck helped pull wood away from the heart of the blaze.

“I would thank you to him and all our neighbours who pulled together and made me realise what a great community we have in Hailsham.

“We’ve had phone calls asking if we are going out of business but that’s nonsense – of course not.

“We are a big firm with customers across the South East and this is upsetting but it will not affect our trade in any way.”