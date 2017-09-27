UPDATE: Collision between motorcyclist and pedestrian in Eastbourne town centre

Emergency services rushed to a collision between a motorcyclist and pedestrian in Seaside yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Police were called to the scene where the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old woman from Eastbourne, and the pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy from Eastbourne, were in collision at around 5.20pm.

According to Sussex Police, both suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision can report it online or call 101 quoting reference 1184 of 26/09.