UPDATE: Chemical haze investigation continues

Agencies, including the Maritime and Coastguard agency and the Environment Agency, are continuing to investigate a gas cloud that affected hundreds of people along the coast of East Sussex on Sunday afternoon (August 27).

Neither the gas nor its source have been established but the cloud has now dissipated and advice to keep windows and doors closed has now been withdrawn.

Anyone still suffering the effects are advised by Public Health England to irrigate their eyes if they are irritated and to wash any other irritated areas with plenty of soap and water.

A spokesperson at Sussex Polcie said this morning (Monday), “If you were affected and after taking the precautions recommended you still feel ill, contact 111 for advice and only visit your local A&E if you are still suffering significant effects.”

Hundreds of people reported feeling unwell with sore throats and streaming eyes after a cloud worked its way along the coast from Birling Gap to Eastbourne.

