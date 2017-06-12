UPDATE: Body in Eastbourne park

Police have revealed more information after a young woman was found dead in an Eastbourne park yesterday.

At 6.55am on Sunday (June 11) police and paramedics attended woods at Hampden Park, Eastbourne, after reports of a young woman being found, apparently dead.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said death was confirmed at the scene.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner for East Sussex has been informed,” said the spokesperson.

Part of the woods was cordoned off yesterdaty morning as forensic officers investigated.