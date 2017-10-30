UPDATE: Air ambulance called to incident on Eastbourne seafront

A man was flown to hospital with head injuries after an incident on Eastbourne seafront.
Emergency services including ambulances, an air ambulance, and police were called to the scene involving a pedestrian and motorcyclist outside Harry Ramsdens in Terminus Road at 10.47am yesterday morning (Sunday).
A spokesperson for Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance said it was called to a man with head injuries. He was taken to the specialist neurological unit at RSCH Brighton by helicopter.
A spokesperson for SECAmb said, “We were called to reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a motorbike and suffered head injuries.
“Ambulance crews were sent joined by two cars and the air ambulance team.
“The patient, a male, was airlifted to hospital.”
Although originally reported by police as a road traffic collision, a spokesperson for Sussex Police today (Monday) said it is no longer being treated as such.
More information to follow.
