UPDATE: Air ambulance called to incident on Eastbourne seafront

A man was flown to hospital with head injuries after an incident on Eastbourne seafront.

Emergency services including ambulances, an air ambulance, and police were called to the scene involving a pedestrian and motorcyclist outside Harry Ramsdens in Terminus Road at 10.47am yesterday morning (Sunday).

A spokesperson for Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance said it was called to a man with head injuries. He was taken to the specialist neurological unit at RSCH Brighton by helicopter.

A spokesperson for SECAmb said, “We were called to reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a motorbike and suffered head injuries.

“Ambulance crews were sent joined by two cars and the air ambulance team.

“The patient, a male, was airlifted to hospital.”

Although originally reported by police as a road traffic collision, a spokesperson for Sussex Police today (Monday) said it is no longer being treated as such.

More information to follow.