UPDATE: A27 at Lewes re-opens after fire

Police have confirmed the A27 at Lewes has reopened following last night’s big fire at a recycling centre on the southern outskirts of the town.

Fire crews worked tirelessly throughout the night to tackle the blaze, which saw 200 tonnes of scrap metal catch alight. Whilst the incident is ongoing it has now been scaled back to five crews.

lewes fire SUS-170526-083528001

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Drivers are advised to keep windows closed while passing the scene as there is still some smoke, although considerably lighter, coming from the site.

“Traffic is already building up on alternative routes and police have asked travellers to be patient and to allow extra time for their journeys.”

The statement added that East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has advised people living downwind of the fire to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution if they are aware of smoke, but it is significantly reduced from the thick black plume of smoke that arose from the fire on Thursday night.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.

lewes fire SUS-170526-083604001

