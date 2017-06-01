Union suspends Southern Rail overtime ban

Train driver union ASLEF has suspended an overtime ban on Southern Rail networks due to start this Saturday (June 4).

Southern Rail parent company GTR has welcomed the move, which will allow for further negotiations in the long running dispute over driver only operated trains.

ASLEF has stated talks will attempt to resolve issues with drivers’ terms and conditions; industrial relations; and pay.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said: “We met Southern today, ahead of our overtime ban, which was due to start on Sunday.

“Industrial action is always the last resort; we would much rather talk, and negotiate, than take industrial action.

“The company has indicated that it is prepared to negotiate with us on a range of outstanding issues and, therefore, we have suspended our overtime ban.

“We now have a fortnight to try and find a resolution which will work for passengers, for staff, and for the company, too.”

In response, GTR chief operating officer Nick Brown said: “We are pleased that ASLEF has suspended the drivers’ overtime ban that was due to start this Sunday.

“This will allow talks to continue, on a wide range of issues including pay. We aim to continue to find a way forward over the next few weeks and finally bring matters to a conclusion.”

