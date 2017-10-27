Undead will roam the streets of Eastbourne

An army of zombies will be taking over Eastbourne town centre once again this Halloween.

Prepare to see the gruesome undead of all ages as they lurch through town for Eastbourne’s second annual Day of the Undead Zombie Walk tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, organised by the Eastbourne unLtd Chamber Of Commerce, welcomes all manner of zombies – from dead brides and ghouls to zombie nurses and lumberjacks – to lurch in a zombie precession led by Styx Drummers. The crawl starts from the Crown and Anchor at 3pm and ends in the town centre.

Spectators will also be treated to a zombie flash mob at various locations en route, including outside TJ Hughes and at Bankers Corner, organised by Cheryl Cooper of Cherry Dance.

Town Centre management team member Luke Johnson is expecting turnout to be as high as last year’s first event.

He said, “We are really looking forward to some spooky fun as the zombie horde lurches through our town centre streets.

“Last year, more than 100 zombies of all ages joined us for some fun in the town centre and it was great to see zombie families of all ages getting involved.”

Photos by Rob Shearing Photography.