UN Human Rights Day marked in Eastbourne

United Nations Human Rights Day was celebrated with a public information stall in Terminus Road last month.

This commemorates the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly, on December 10 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, whose values are enshrined in the UK’s own Human Rights Act.

Community groups across Eastbourne prepared and manned the information stall.

The United Nations Association Eastbourne provided much of the material.

Other groups included members of the town’s Bangladeshi community and Eastbourne People’s Assembly Against Austerity.