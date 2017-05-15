Two taken to hospital after blaze in Eastbourne home

Firefighters were called to a blaze in an Eastbourne home this morning (Monday).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) sent three fire engines to a house in Arundel Road after reports of a fire in a ground-floor lounge around 6.30am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to tackle the accidental fire and three people were led to safety, says ESFRS.

Two occupants were given oxygen therapy after suffering from breathing in smoke and taken to hospital, a spokesperson said.

A home safety visit was carried out at the property and a re-inspection of the property is taking place later this morning.