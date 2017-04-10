Two injured in collision near Eastbourne pier

Emergency services were called to a collision in Grand Parade yesterday (Sunday, April 9).

Two people were injured in the collision between a motorbike and a car near the pier around 7.20pm.

According to Sussex Police, the rider of the bike, a 17-year-old from Eastbourne, was taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings with an injury to his leg.

A 48-year-old woman driving the grey Skoda Yeti also from Eastbourne was taken to Conquest Hospital to be checked over.

Firefighters arrived to make the area safe as the motorbike was leaking fuel.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police on collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting 1284 of 09/04.