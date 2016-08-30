Two hurt in seafront crash

Two pensioners were injured after a collision on Eastbourne seafront on Friday night.

The ambulance service said paramedics rushed to the scene at 9.10pm outside the Cavendish Hotel in Grand Parade.

The two had been in collision with a car.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s were both taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with injuries.

The man had hip and head injuries and the woman suffered hip pain.

