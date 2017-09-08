Two great tribute shows to dazzle gig-goers at Eastbourne Bandstand

Eastbourne Bandstand is set to spoil visitors this weekend with tribute performances from a sensational English band who have taken the world by storm since the ‘90s and a world renowned Welsh artist whose been in the music industry for over 50 years.

Tonight (Friday September 8) The Take That Experience come to Eastbourne for one night only to relight audience’s fire paying tribute to over 25 years of Take That’s successful career.

The five-piece band are known as Europe’s finest Take That tribute act, and have been entertaining Take That fans as The Take That Experience for eight years travelling across the UK and Europe.

The performance is set to be a trip down memory lane as the tribute act go back to the start of Take That’s career and perform an array of their classic hits including Back For Good, Relight My Fire’, Shine and Could It Be Magic.

Alongside more recent hits The Flood and The Greatest Day audiences will be spoilt for choice by this repertoire.

The Take That Experience has accurately mastered Take That’s vocals, alongside their energetic dance routines and outstanding costumes they provide a Take That experience like no other providing audiences with an authentic performance.

Entertaining visitors on Saturday 9 September is Tom Jones Tribute Show ‘Tom-Tastic’ by Martin Jarvis, who not only sounds just like Sir Tom Jones, with his powerful voice, but looks like Tom’s long lost twin brother, audiences will be left astonished by the uncanny likeness of the two.

Martin has been in the music industry for many years supporting the likes of ‘The Who’, before moving onto replicating the voices of others for record labels.

People began to recognize his likeness to the Welsh star and started to regularly ask him to perform a ‘Tom song’, which started out as one song but always lead to another and before Martin knew Tom-Tastic was established and he’s been performing all over the world ever since.

Doors and the bar open at 7pm with the concert kicking off at 8pm. Ticket prices start at £7.75 for adults and £5.50 for children, with 10 per cent discount for Friends of the Bandstand. Visit www.EastbourneBandstand.co.uk or telephone 01323 410611.