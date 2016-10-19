Two Eastbourne men wanted by police

Police are looking for two Eastbourne men wanted on warrant for recall to prison.

Rossi Michael Henderson, 28, a builder, whose last known address was Anderida Road, Eastbourne, but who also has links with Brighton, is wanted for displaying poor behaviour and allegedly committing further offences.

He is described as white, 5’8”, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble. He has a snake tattoo on his left arm.

Also wanted, and for similar reasons, is Nicholas James Robertson, 21, an umployed bricklayer, of Jephson Close, Eastbourne.

He is described as white, 6’, of medium build, with short dark brown hair and blue green eyes. He has the initials NR tattooed on his right wrist.

Anyone seeing or knowing the whereabouts of either man is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.ukor phone 101, quoting reference numbers 47160131088 (Henderson) or 47160131010 (Robertson). In an emergency, dial 999.

Rossie Henderson is pictured left and Robertson is on the right.