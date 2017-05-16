Two die after falling from Beachy Head within an hour of each other

Two people have died after falling from Beachy Head within an hour of each other.

Sussex Police say a man and woman died after falling from the cliffs on Saturday (May 13).

The woman was spotted at the cliff edge at 11am, and police say she is reported to have fallen a few minutes later.

While rescue teams were sent to recover her body, a man was seen to approach the cliff edge and fall a few minutes before 12pm, said police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Two people died after falling from Beachy Head, near Eastbourne, on Saturday (May 13).

“The first was a woman who had been spotted at the edge of cliffs at 11am. She is reported to have fallen a few minutes later. She has been identified and her next of kin have been informed.

“While the incident was being dealt with, a man was seen to approach the cliff edge a short distant away and fall a few minutes before 12 noon. He had not been identified on Saturday evening.

“The two incidents are not believed to be connected and neither death is being treated as suspicious. Both have been referred to the coroner’s officer.

“Enquiries into both deaths are currently continuing.”