Two charged in connection with Eastbourne burglary

Two local people have been charged in connection with a burglary at a couple’s home in Eastbourne this week.

Police have charged the pair in connection with a burglary in Latimer Road on Wednesday (January 18).

Mark Peter Moir, 51, of Midhurst Road, appeared before Brighton magistrates on Thursday (January 19) charged with entering the premises as a trespasser and stealing various property including an iPhone, vehicle keys, clothing and other items.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday February 16.

Samantha Louise Bradley, 32, also of Midhurst Road, has been charged with handling stolen goods and bailed to attend Hastings magistrates’ court on Wednesday, February 22.