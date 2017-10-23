Two centre eateries want to sell alcohol

Two eateries in South Street are applying for permission to sell alcohol.

Urban Ground, which opened at the bottom of South Street close to the junction with Gildredge Road and College Road earlier this year, has applied to Eastbourne council for a new Premises Licence to supply alcohol with or without food until 6pm Mondays to Wednesdays; until 10pm Thursdays to Saturdays and until 9pm on Sundays.

In addition, Dickens Tea Cottage at the other end of South Street near Grove Road has applied for a Premises Licence to sell alcohol Monday to Thursdays from 11am-3.30pm and between 11am and 4pm Fridays to Sunday.

The applications will be considered by the council’s licensing officers and committee members in the coming weeks.