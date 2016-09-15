Two arrested at Seaford golf club after police search

Police have thanked Seaford residents for their help after two men were arrested at a golf club yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Sussex Police say patrols became aware that a green Mini Cooper car, reported stolen from Steyning in West Sussex on September 5, was being driven on the A259 Eastbourne Road at around 10am.

The vehicle was seen heading into Seaford where its driver and passenger abandoned it in Southdown Road and took to their heels, running through gardens in a bid to evade capture.

Officers say they were able to contain the area where the men were last seen and worked methodically to narrow their search with help from local residents. Two suspects were detained near Seaford Head golf course in Links Road, Seaford following the search.

Sergeant Huw Watts, of the East Sussex Road Policing Unit, said: "Police are most grateful for all the assistance given by members of the public."

Police say a 24-year-old Brighton man and a 51-year-old man from Northchapel, near Petworth, were arrested on suspicion of various offences including theft. They have both been bailed until November 3 pending further enquiries.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.