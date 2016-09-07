Two arrested after Eastbourne police chase

Sussex Police say two men have been arrested after a chase in Eastbourne this afternoon (Wednesday).

Officers say the chase began at around 3.33pm after a Vauxhall Corsa was signalled to stop in Pevensey Bay Road.

The vehicle made off and was pursued to nearby Lottbridge Drove, where the suspects were detained.

Two men, one believed to be in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and dangerous driving, and are being held in police custody at this stage.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the pursuit to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 961 of 07/09.

