Twenty newly-qualified nurses to start at Eastbourne DGH

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has welcomed 33 newly-qualified nurses to start working in the area – with 20 taking up posts at Eastbourne DGH.

Of the others, seven nurses are set to start at Conquest Hospital in Hastings and five will be taking posts within the community.

Vikki Carruth, Director of Nursing, welcomed the nurses during their Newly Qualified Nurses’ Induction week.

She said, “I would like to congratulate all the newly qualified nurses and welcome them to the profession and to the Trust.

“The nurses have worked tremendously hard over the past three years to obtain their degree and deserve all their success.

“They have an exciting career ahead of them, I hope they enjoy the challenges and feel they are able to make a positive difference to our patients.”