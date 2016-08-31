TV star filming on Eastbourne Downs

TV personality and broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has spent today (Wednesday) filming on the Downs in Eastbourne.

The former presenter of Top Gear announced to his followers on Twitter that he was heading to the town first thing this morning.

He is believed to be filming on private land between Beachy Head and Birling Gap but no further details have been released either by Eastbourne council, which gave the star permission to film on the Downs, or production companies.

A helicopter is also in the area filming from above.

The 56-year-old is best known for co-presenting the BBC TV show Top Gear with Richard Hammond and James May from October 2002 to March 2015.

The trio now present The Grand Tour, a new motoring show for Amazon.

Jeremy Clarkson Film Unit Helicopter and vehicles between Beachy Head and Birling Gap (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160831-151510001

Photos by Jon Rigby.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.