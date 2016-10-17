Trio to make Sussex Day in Eastbourne bigger and better than ever

Sussex Day next year will be bigger and better than ever before, according to a newly-formed trio of East Sussex community leaders.

Eastbourne’s Sheikh Abid Gulzar, Bexhill’s Paul Lendon and Hastings’ Brett McLean have decided to work together to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Sussex on the day, which takes place on June 16 each year.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar, who bought Eastbourne Pier last October, is delighted to be involved.

He said: “I have always said that what I do is for the community.

“The pier is not mine, it is the community’s.

“Sussex Day 2017 fits in perfectly with me - let’s make it a great day for Eastbourne, Hastings and Bexhill.”

Brett McLean said: “Paul, the Sheikh and myself are 100 per cent committed to making Sussex Day 2017 a great success across Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne.

“We will be working very closely together and we will be planning what we are doing very early so the communities of East Sussex can really get behind us.”

This year’s Sussex Day included free guided tours of the Redoubt and the Towner Art Gallery and Historic Alfriston Village held a fun day, with workshops, a boot-sale and plenty of entertainment.

Anyone who wants to be involved in Sussex Day 2017 should call 01424 225430.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.