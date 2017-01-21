Tributes to popular, kind teen who fell from Beachy Head

A 19-year-old died after falling from Beachy Head on Thursday (January 12).

Friends and family of Ashleigh Connor Brown have paid tributes to the popular, caring teenager who “always put others ahead of himself”.

Ashleigh was a chef at The Rainbow Inn in Cooksbridge and had formerly worked at The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne and lived in Polegate.

His interests included riding his motorcycle, spending time with friends, and his piercings and tattoos.

His father said, “He was such a loving kid.

“He always put others ahead of himself.

“Depression is a horrible thing.

“People really loved him – he touched so many people’s lives without realising it. He will be really missed.”

A group of friends commemorated Ashleigh’s life by setting balloons into the sky by the river where they would spend time together.

An online fundraising page has been set up in his memory, which has already raised more than £200.

It says, “Ashleigh was the type of person who, if you have had the opportunity to meet, would change your life.

“He will live on in the heart, mind and soul of every person that had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Suzii Evans, who went to school with Ashleigh, said, “He was a beautiful person – amazing, really socially awkward and nervous but so kind-hearted.

“None of us expected it – he seemed happy all the time.

“That’s why I want to raise awareness of depression, it can be so sneaky.”

Eastbourne Samaritans is available to call 24 hours a day free on 01323 735555.

If you are feeling depressed, the NHS says it is important to seek help from your GP immediately.

The fundraising page for Ashleigh is available at www.gofundme.com/ha-ashleigh-like-the-brightest-star