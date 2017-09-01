Tributes paid to talented young musician

Warm tributes have been paid to a talented young musician who passed away suddenly last week.

Tom Salway, 24, was found dead at his home in Seaford last Wednesday.

He had been working with Delta 7, the band for people with learning disabilities and already a Justgiving page set up in his memory has raised more than £1,000 to fund the musicians.

Tom’s brother Nik said, “Tom was a wonderful guy, a talented musician, and a fantastic big brother. He was talented, caring, and hugely inspirational guy.

“For the past few years Tom worked with Delta 7 and as their band leader Tom cared hugely about the work that he did with them. They need funds to continue, and I would like for them to be able to do so in honour of my brother.”

Harry Fairchild from the band said, “I will miss singing with you and laughing a lot. I loved you Tom. You were a big boss and my friend.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/delta7