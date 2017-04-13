Tributes paid to Seaford councillor

Seaford Town Council has paid tribute to east ward councillor Leslie Worcester, who has passed away after a period of illness.

A Seaford Town Council spokesman said: “Councillor Worcester lived in Seaford for 50 years and joined the Council as he was keen to give something back to the town.

“He joined the Town Council in August 2015, with an avid interest in particular in the financial functions and responsibilities of the council and the planning aspects and considerations.

“The council sends its condolences to his family and friends; he will be missed by the remaining Town Councillors and members of staff.”

A casual vacancy within the council has been posted today (Thursday, April 13).

