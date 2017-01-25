Tributes paid to popular Eastbourne businessman who dies after short illness

Warm tributes have been paid to former Eastbourne businessman Graham Meyer who passed away earlier this month.

Mr Meyer died after a short illness aged 63.

Graham Meyer with nephew Toby Meyer SUS-170125-113128001

He leaves three children, Grant 35, Jasmine, 31, and Lily, 26, who said their father loved his family, socialising and was a hugely popular character.

The youngest of four children, Mr Meyer was born in Brighton and attended Eastbourne Grammar School. He began training as a chartered surveyor but because of poor eyesight was unable to continue, so formed a chartered surveyor and estate agency business called Bissell Pannell Meyer.

Around 1980 he bought and ran the Excelsior Hotel and in the 1990s ventured into bar ownership with the Porthole pub and wine bar, Sports Track, the Sheldon Hotel and Butlers.

His daughter Lily said, “Dad had so many friends and that’s because he was so kind caring and generous and generally just a really fun person to be around. He would always make you laugh no matter what the circumstances were.

“He was always the last one standing at the end of a night and the first on the dance floor. He absolutely loved a boogie and a sing along. He put everyone else first, especially us as his children.”

Lily said her father divorced twice but maintained good relationships with both ex-wives and all three mothers of his children.

She said, “He spent all his free time with us and not many weekends went by where one of us didn’t see him. He was an excellent Dad that did everything for us.”

People have also taken to Facebook to pay tribute to Mr Meyer, a Brighton & Hove Albion fan, and described him as a flamboyant and popular character.