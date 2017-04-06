Tributes paid after popular Eastbourne GP dies

Warm tributes have been paid to a popular former doctor who passed away last month aged 91.

Dr Henry Clarke, known as Harry, was a GP at Arlington Road surgery for 40 years until his retirement in 1995.

Practice manager Shirley Moth said Dr Clarke was a popular doctor who was respected by staff, colleagues and patients.

“He was a real joy to work for,” said Shirley, “and had a brilliant sense of humour. His influence on the practice will be felt for many years to come.”

Dr Paul Frisby, who took over from Dr Clarke when he retired, said he had been a hard act to follow.

“He was a real gentleman,” said Dr Frisby, “who was adored by his patients and knew them all personally.”

Dr Clarke was born in Doncaster and served in the Navy at the end of World War Two before going into medicine.

He met his wife Maureen when they both worked at the Middlesex Hospital – she was a staff nurse and he was a house surgeon in ENT.

“They married in 1956 and had three sons, Hugh, Andrew and Richard, who have all carved careers in medicine.

The family moved to Eastbourne and Dr Clarke joined the practice at 1 Arlington Road which was his aunt, Dr Ethel Downing’s practice.

He retired in 1995 and enjoyed playing golf at the Royal Eastbourne and played up until recently.

His funeral is on Tuesday April 18 at 12.30pm at St John’s Church Meads.