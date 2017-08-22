Tributes paid after mother from Eastbourne dies in crash

Warm tributes have been paid to a pharmacist from Eastbourne who was killed in a crash which has also left her young daughter fighting for life.

Alena Busmiene, 34, had just qualified as a pharmacist and was on her way to visit family in her native Russia when the taxi she was travelling in crashed.

She died instantly and her six-year-old daughter Ariana was rushed to hospital.

Ariana has come out of the coma she was in and is now communicating with family but has serious injuries.

Friends have been raising cash to help with funeral costs and also paid tribute to Miss Busmiene, who studied at the University of Brighton and worked at Newmans Pharmacy in Seaside.

John McConville from Newmans said, “I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Alena’s death. My thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family, especially her daughter Ariana. It breaks my heart to think of what she is going through.

“I interviewed Alena a couple of weeks ago and offered her a job with the company. She was such an impressive personality who had worked so hard to achieve her degree and then passing her exam to register as a pharmacist.

“She had such a bright future in front of her and would undoubtedly have been a real asset. All this achieved while keeping Ariana as the most important part of her life.

“At the interview I found out Alena had worked for the company in the past in one of our Care Homes to help fund her education. She had a tremendous focus and work ethic.”

Friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to Miss Busmiene and describe her as a beautiful person.

Alena Paldanova, who has set up a Justgiving page to raise money for Ariana, said, “Alena was an amazing person who adored her daughter. She was a single mother from Bryansk in Russia. Her family lived there but all her friends in Eastbourne were like family to her.”

The Foreign Office is assisting the family of the mother and daughter.

Ariana had just left Pashley Down and was due to start at Ocklynge next month.

The fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alena-paldanova