Tributes left to motorcyclist killed in Old Town crash

Tributes have been left at the scene of an accident which claimed the life of an Eastbourne man on Monday morning.

The 66-year-old man, who is from Eastbourne and has been named locally as Alan Furze, died in a motorbike crash.

Scene of the fatal crash in Old Town. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-160610-081741001

Mr Furze was riding his BMW motorbike into Eastbourne along the A259 East Dean Road when he hit a garden wall of a property on the corner of Cherry Garden Road at 10.10am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the road was closed for several hours with traffic diverted and buses rerouted.

Police say Mr Furze suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The road remained closed while recovery and investigation work continued until 3.30pm.

Fatal motorcycle RTC A259, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160610-081139001

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said, “Two South East Coast Ambulance Service crews attended the scene following reports of an incident involving a motorbike.

“Sadly despite everyone’s best efforts the male motorcyclist died at the scene.”

Several floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash and on the wall, which is cordoned off after being demolished in the impact of the accident, by Mr Furze’s family and friends.

His daughter Emily and her husband Mark Pulman said this week that a gym they are opening, Inner Strength in Bexhill Road, Hastings, on Friday, October 20, will be in memory of Mr Furze.

Fatal motorcycle RTC A259, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160610-081124001

Mr Pulman said, “Emily’s dad Alan was a huge support in us opening the gym so for that reason we aim to do our best and get the place as close to finished as we can and continue on to open on competition day as planned.

“This has been an extremely difficult time.”

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the motorcyclist riding in the area in the time leading up to it to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Roswell.”

Photos by Jon Rigby and Dan Jessup.