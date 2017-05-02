Tributes after charity stalwart passes away

Tributes have been paid to a leading champion of people affected by Multiple Sclerosis in the Eastbourne area.

Bernard Curtis died last month.

Bernard became involved in the local branch of the MS Society in 1999 and as chairman, established a Day Centre in St Leonards Road, campaigned for a minibus, and extended services and support for people with MS.

In recent years he established MS Family Support, a local charity providing advocacy on benefits and other social issues.

Margaret Barrett, who worked alongside for Bernard for many years, said, “Bernard committed himself to the service of others to promote, improve services, raise awareness, and support the education of people and their families towards a better understanding of MS.

“The hours and commitment Bernard spent on campaigns, fundraising projects and advocacy work was incredible.”

Former Eastbourne MP Nigel Waterson, who was patron of the MS branch during his time as the town’s Conservative member, said, “I worked closely with Bernard for a number of years.

“He brought to his role a real passion and determination.

“He always wanted the best for the Eastbourne and Wealden branch and its members and their families.”

The funeral takes place at Eastbourne Crematorium on Monday May 8 at 1pm.