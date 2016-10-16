Trek the Night across Downs to fund medical research

Teams of tenacious walkers are being sought to take part in an overnight endurance challenge next summer.

Trek the Night along the South Downs Way will take place next summer from July 15 to 16 and will raise vital funds for children’s charity Action Medical Research.

This may be a charity walk but teams will need their stamina and wits about them to navigate a 40-mile route through the darkness as they push on to watch the sun rise and steam ahead through the following day.

Setting out at midnight on Saturday, July 15, from just outside Brighton, it’s a tough event but great fun and very rewarding, with many teams coming back the next year to beat their previous time.

The 40-mile challenge starts at the ancient site of Devil’s Dyke, just north of Brighton and finishes at Eastbourne’s Beachy Head by the time teams reach the finish line on Beachy Head on Sunday afternoon.

As well as resilience, you’ll need teamwork and intelligence to gain bonus points for additional challenges along the way.

Walkers can also tackle the trek solo or, if the distance seems a little too far, there is a Lite version at 20 miles?

Teams participating in Trek the Night: South Downs Way will be raising money for Action Medical Research, which has helped pioneer treatments and ways to prevent disease that have benefited millions of people in the UK and across the world for more than 60 years.

Research they’ve funded has helped to beat polio in the UK, develop ultrasound in pregnancy, fight meningitis and prevent stillbirths. Action Medical Research is currently funding research into meningitis, Down syndrome, epilepsy and premature birth, as well as some rare and distressing conditions that severely affect children.

Find out more and enter today at action.org.uk/trek-night-south-downs-way – teams pay £150 to register and must pledge to raise a minimum total of £1,500.

Solo walkers pay £38 and commit to raising £375.

