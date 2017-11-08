Trbiutes to long serving Eastbourne Herald photographer

Former Eastbourne Herald and Gazette picture editor Terry Connolly passed away at the weekend.

Terry, a father of five, was 80 and had been suffering with Alzheimer’s.

He died on Saturday evening at the DGH surrounded by his family.

Warm tributes have been paid to Terry, who began his long illustrious career in photography after a five-year stint in the RAF and working at the former Birds Eye factory in Eastbourne.

Born in Kingston Road in Hampden Park, Terry moved away from the town for a short while before returning and attended Downsmede and St Joseph’s schools.

He did his National Service in the RAF and when he left the armed forces in 1960, started work at the Lottbridge Drove frozen food factory as a Unilever junior manager.

It was there that he met his wife Thelma and the couple married in 1969. They had five children, Andrea, Julie, Samantha, Tabitha and Gareth as well as 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

After a brief spell working with the late journalist Mike Storr as freelancers, Terry went to work on the Sussex Express as a staff photographer and then picture editor.

After 15 years he moved to the Eastbourne Herald and Gazette as picture editor and even when he retired at the age of 65, continued to work weekends for the newspaper.

In his spare time Terry was a keen sailor and his and Thelma’s boat was moored on the Thames at Windsor Racecourse.

Tributes have flooded in from former colleagues and friends.

The Herald’s former editor Peter Austin, who worked with Terry on the Herald and the Sussex Express, described him as a “great news man”.

“There was hardly a major story in East Sussex in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s that Terry didn’t cover,” said Peter. “He wasn’t just a photographer, he was a 24/7 news man with a terrific imagination.”

Justin Lycett began his career as a darkroom assistant at the Herald and was trained by Terry.

Now the multi media editor at the Hastings Observer series, Justin said, “Back in 1989 I was a lost 17-year-old who had no interest in photography or newspapers but Terry saw something in me.

“He not only took me on as a darkroom printer, he turned me into a photographer and, more importantly, gave me so much good advice on life in general during the 8 years I worked with him. He’s somebody I’ll never forget.”

Terry’s funeral is on Monday November 20 at 3.15pm at Eastbourne Crematorium.

All friends are welcome at the funeral service and afterwards at the Fisherman’s Club.