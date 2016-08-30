Travellers told to move on from camp close to Eastbourne golf course

A group of travellers which arrived in Eastbourne over the weekend and parked up next to a golf course have been told to move on.

Police and council officers were called after a number of caravans parked up on a grass bank on Lottbridge Drove close to Eastbourne Golfing Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A council spokesperson said the group was give notice to move yesterday (Monday) and by this afternoon only two caravans remained.

