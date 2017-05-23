Travellers remain at Eastbourne car park

The council is seeking legal action after a group of travellers refused to move on from an Eastbourne car park.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson today (Tuesday) said it is in the process of securing an eviction notice for the group near Langney Point water treatment works.

According to the council, the travellers have remained at the site despite being served direction notices to move within 24 hours on Friday (May 19).

A council spokesperson said, “We are continuing with enforcement action against the illegal encampment.

“Together with Sussex Police and the Traveller Liaison Team we will continue to monitor the site and a further visit is being made by officers this afternoon.”