Travellers asked to move on from Eastbourne car park

A group of travellers have been asked to move on from an Eastbourne car park.

The council has served direction notices to the group near Langney Point water treatment works, which means all vehicles must leave within 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Officers from Eastbourne Borough Council, Sussex Police and East Sussex County Council traveller liaison team visited the site earlier today to carry out necessary checks.

“Direction Notices have been served which means all vehicles must leave the site within 24-hours. If the vehicles are not moved from the site the council will seek a court date to obtain eviction notices.

“The council team will continue to liaise with Sussex Police and East Sussex County Council.”