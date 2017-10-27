Travel writer wins top award

Eastbourne travel writer Jeannine Williamson won a major national award and was runner-up in another category at the Travel Media Awards 2017

She won the Trade Feature of the Year accolade and was a finalist in the section for the Trade Writer of the Year.

Her winning article, on a tall ship cruise around Cuba with Star Clippers, appeared in Cruise Adviser, the leading cruise publication for travel agents.

The evening at the ME London Hotel saw 20 publications, broadcasters, journalists and photographers awarded trophies after submissions were judged by some of the UK’s most influential travel industry figures.

Jeannine, who originally trained at the Eastbourne Herald, lives in Old Town and was a finalist in this year’s East Sussex Women in Business Awards.

She is now a full-time freelance travel writer specialising in cruising, and in particular river cruising.

Her travels have ranged from paddling down part of the Mississippi in a canoe to sailing on some of the world’s largest ocean ships.

She said: “It was a wonderful surprise to be a finalist in two categories in the Travel Media Awards and to end up winning one of them.

“Unfortunately I was unable to attend as I was travelling at the time so it was very exciting when the news came through that I’d won.

“The Cuba cruise has been one of my most memorable trips this year as it was aboard a wonderful masted tall ship which really evoked the spirit of the golden age of sail.

We sailed from Havana to Cienfuegos. Highlights included climbing the mast and taking part in tutored stargazing sessions. Next year I will be crossing the Atlantic with Star Clippers and I’m sure that will be another great adventure with plenty to write about.”