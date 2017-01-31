TRAVEL: Cuilfail tunnel to close for emergency roadworks

The A26 Cuilfail Tunnel will close this evening (Tuesday, January 31) as highways crews carry out emergency roadworks.

East Sussex Highways say the tunnel is expected to be closed for around one hour from 9pm.

A signed division route will be in place.

