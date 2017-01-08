Woman hit by car in Eastbourne taken to hospital

A woman pedestrian, believed to be in her 50s, was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Eastbourne yesterday, police confirmed.

Police received a call at around 6.15pm last night (Saturday, January 7) and arrived at the junction of Monarch Gardens and Pevensey Bay Road shortly afterwards, police said.

The road was closed while police and an ambulance attended the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital for minor injuries, police confirmed.

The road was reopened after an hour at 7.20pm, according to police.

