UPDATE: Pedestrian hospitalised after Hailsham van crash

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Hailsham town centre yesterday (Friday, October 28).

The collision, which took place at around 1.40pm near the Tesco store in North Street, involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who was described as young man or teenager, received treatment for head injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said they were not believed to be serious injuries like previously thought but were minor cuts to his head.

Police closed the southbound carriageway while emergency services were at the scene, which reopened just before 7pm.

Pedestrian injured in Hailsham town centre crash

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.