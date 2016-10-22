UPDATE: Overturned van, accident and oil spillage cause A27 closure at Lewes

The A27 East Sussex to the A27 in Lewes is closed in both directions.

This is due to an overturned van, a serious accident involving a minibus and a car, debris on the road and an oil spillage, according to reports.

The road is closed between Southerham Roundabout and Ashcombe Roundabout.

There is congestion to Beddingham Roundabout.

Police have been called to the scene.

