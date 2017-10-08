UPDATE: Devil’s Dyke Road reopens after crash

A crash, believed to be serious, closed Devil’s Dyke Road. earlier but the road has now reopened.

The Road was closed both ways and slow traffic due to the collision between Saddlescombe Road and the A27.

It is understood to have been a serious road accident, and pictures of an air ambulance at the scene were posted on Twitter.

