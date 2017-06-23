Two separate accidents cause heavy traffic

Two separate accidents in Eastbourne are causing heavy traffic this morning.

The A259 Seaford Road is partially blocked and there is slow traffic due to an accident involving a car and a bus. It is affecting traffic both ways between Chyngton Lane and Old Willingdon Road. Police are at the scene.

Victoria Drive in Eastbourne is also partially blocked due to an accident involving two cars and is affecting traffic in Green Street. Police are also at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “At 7.17am on Friday (23 June) police were called to Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, where two cars had been in collision.

“The vehicles involved were a Seat Alhambra and an Audi A6. Both drivers sustained slight injuries and the road was partially blocked until the damaged vehicles could be removed.”