‘Minor injuries’ reported following two vehicle collision

Police were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision in Eastbourne yesterday evening (December 26).

The collision was reported at the junction of Avondale Road and Mona Road, in Eastbourne.

Police said they were called at 6.08pm to reports of a person trapped in a car following the collision.

On arrival, police said all involved were out of the vehicles and treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said no serious injuries were reported and the collision was cleared by 6.40pm.

