Fire at Gatwick causes train disruption

A fire on the track at Gatwick Airport disrupted rail services earlier today.

A train driver spotted a cable fire on the line this morning, a spokesperson for Network Rail said.

The cable was connected to the third rail, which supplies power to trains on the track.

Network Rail confirmed the problem was fixed and the line reopened about 10.10am.

The ‘small incident’ caused limited disruption to services already affected by rail strikes, the spokesperson said.

