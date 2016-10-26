Fatality at East Worthing railway station

British Transport Police have confirmed a person has died after being struck by a train at East Worthing railway station.

British Transport Police were called to East Worthing station after reports that a person was struck by a train this afternoon (October 26), they have confirmed.

Police were alerted immediately after 2pm, British Transport Police confirmed.

British Transport Police released a statement that said: “Officers are on scene alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service, however a person has sadly been pronounced dead.

“We are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Southern Rail has confirmed on Twitter that lines are now reopen but delays of up to 60 minutes are expected.

