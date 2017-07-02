Cyclist involved in collision on Bexhill seafront

A cyclist and a car are said to have been involved in a collision along Bexhill seafront today.

The B2182 West Parade is said to be partially blocked at Park Avenue following the incident, reported today, Sunday, July 2, at around 2pm.

Emergency services are reportedly on the scene.

