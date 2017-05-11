COUNTY NEWS: Southern’s warning ahead of Seagulls’ parade

Rail operator Southern has warned that although it is putting on extra carriages for Sunday’s promotion parade, passengers should expect a ‘long wait’ at stations.

Brighton and Hove Albion and thousands of fans will celebrate the club’s promotion to the Premier League with an open-top bus parade on Sunday afternoon (May 14).

Southern Rail said as a result, Hove station, which is close to where the parade ends, will be exit only from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

It added there will be colour-coded queuing systems at Brighton station to help passengers wait for the right services.

Angie Doll, Southern’s Passenger Services Director, said: “We’re so pleased for the club – Sunday will be a landmark for when tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to Brighton to watch the promotion parade. Fans should stagger their journeys if taking the train. We’ll be running as many extra coaches along the coast as possible but there will inevitably be long waits at the station with colour-coded queuing systems in place.”

Passengers are advised to allow more time for their journeys and to check before they travel, at: www.nationalrail.co.uk